“I ate only Yorkshire puddings for dinner for 7 years - but have been hypnotised into having a proper meal”
A schoolgirl who was addicted to Yorkshire puddings has eaten a proper meal after having hypnotherapy.
Tallulah Dent, 11, has eaten six plain Aunt Bessie’s for dinner every day since she was four. She ate at least 24 a week and had a plate of the crispy battered puddings on Christmas Day. Trying different foods would make Tallulah feel physically sick and gag. She managed to eat a ham sandwich and occasionally a slice of cheese pizza but Tallulah always returned to Yorkshire puddings.
Tallulah asked her mum to find help after trying a chicken and vegetables dish left her in tears. Mum Gemma contacted cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist David Kilmurry after Tallulah was diagnosed with ARFID (avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder). Tallulah had 12 intense weeks of hypnotherapy sessions and she is now trying all kinds of foods.
Gemma, 41, of Staffordshire, said: “She will try things which before she physically couldn’t do. It’s made my life a lot easier. For dinner she’ll eat salad, crusty bread with roast chicken, tacos, there is a big improvement.”
David, who runs clinics in Coventry and in London’s Harley Street, said: “Tallulah has been a dream to work with. She has really taken well to the hypnosis, immediately eating interesting and healthy foods, now no longer showing any signs of ARFID with a free eating, varied and balanced diet, I'm honoured to have worked with her."