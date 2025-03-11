Seb Coe headed down to the warm up area at the European Indoor Athletics and caught up with athletes and coaches from around the world, as they prepared for competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Double Olympic gold medalist Sebastian Coe is in the last stretch of his campaign to become the tenth President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Seb Coe will need to secure enough votes from the 109 IOC members drawn from all over the world to win the election in Greece on March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in Apeldoorn for the European Indoor Athletics Championships this past weekend, Seb Coe took time out, not just to meet with senior figures from the sport in Europe, but also to meet with the athletes, coaches and volunteers at the Omnisport arena.

Sebastian Coe catches up with athletes and coaches as he campaigns to become IOC president. | Instagram / @sebcoeofficial

Sebastian Coe said: “It’s great to be at the European Indoor Championships at Apeldoorn, but the moment I never ever want to miss is coming down to the warm up track because it gives me an opportunity to chat to the athletes, chat to the coaches, talk to the teams about their ambitions for the year, what’s going well, what isn’t going well, it’s primary information which every federation president needs to lap up.”