Snapchat burglary gang members dump stolen Mercedes before dangerous high speed getaway in BMW
Aerial footage captured the actions of two young gang members who steal two Mercedes cars and dump them in a car park - before speeding away in a BMW. The video (click to play above) helped to put the 9-strong ‘B-Town Twockers’ gang behind bars - after they planned a three-month crime spree over social media.
Reckless driving
As seen in the National Police Air Service (NPAS) footage, the car sped along a busy road, taking blind bends, and passing a lorry head-on at around 90mph. In court, Alex Wolfson, prosecution counsel, said: “It is the worst driving any court has ever seen, without a collision.”
Planned crimes using Snapchat group
The gang’s intention was to steal various items from their victims’ homes, but their main focus was cars and motorcycles that had been parked outside. The group were identified by police following a series of incidents when they were driving vehicles that had been reported stolen and failed to stop for officers when they were asked to do so.
Some members were subsequently arrested and during the investigation their phones were examined - where police found Snapchat group chats, in which they discussed their plans and shared photos and videos of cars. They also used the app to discuss what nights they would go out and areas or addresses they intended to target, in Leicester and Leicestershire between 21 October 2021 and 12 January 2022.
Burglary gang jailed
All nine members - with ages ranging from 17 - 22, have been jailed, after pleading guilty to various offences including burglary and conspiracy to steal, at Leicester Crown Court.
