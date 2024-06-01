Sofa ‘attached with single piece of string’ flies off roof of car and onto busy roundabout in bizarre footage
Bizarre video footage shows the moment a sofa flew off the top of a car on a busy roundabout.
The driver had attempted to attach the sofa to the roof of the vehicle as a means of transporting the piece of furniture on May 27.
A black Ford can be seen entering the roundabout with a large, charcoal grey sofa tied to the roof. As the car drives around the roundabout, the single piece of string attaching the furniture to the vehicle gives way and the sofa falls down the side of the car, before falling onto the rain-soaked road. The car continues around the roundabout and exits, before indicating to pull over further down the road.
No one appeared to be harmed in the incident.
A passenger who was following in another vehicle recorded the spectacle, which happened in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and said it was "an accident waiting to happen".
He said: "Me and my wife were both in stitches. We were laughing so hard, I worried she might crash. It's a massive sofa with one tiny piece of string around it. It was very funny but I did feel a bit sorry for him because it started raining very heavily, and there wasn't anywhere safe to stop and help him."