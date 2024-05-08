Struggling armadillo rescued from floodwaters by game warden in touching video footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows how a game warden rescued a struggling armadillo from floodwaters on May 5.
The footage, posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace shows who local news identified as game warden Sam Shanafelt reaching out and grabbing the armadillo as they travelled in a boat in floodwaters.
Wallace says: “Poor little fella…now we gotta name the armadillo. I think we’ll call him Sam.” He also said that they would take the armadillo to dry ground and let it go.
The severity of the flooding in southeast Texas, where some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, is clear from the video. After rescuing the armadillo, Wallace and Shanafelt continue around the flooded streets, pointing out high water levels against road signs and steering past two cars which are submerged in the water.