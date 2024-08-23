This video More videos

Watch the moment a festivalgoer’s tent flies through the air as it’s caught up in a gust of wind.

Shocking video shows the moment a tent hurtles across the sky as Storm Lilian hits Leeds Festival.

Footage shared to X shows a festivalgoer’s tent flying through the air as it’s caught up in a gust of wind - while other campers watch on.

This morning (Friday August 23), the festival said: “Everybody can see and feel that we're suffering from the winds currently. We're urging you to stay in your tents if you are onsite and feel safe to do so. If you are in your car, please remain there. If you are not yet at the festival site, please delay your arrival.”

In a later update, the festival said: “We can see an end in sight to the high winds. We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further. However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it. We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend.”