Bodycam footage shows thieving brothers Jonathan and Timmy Casey leaping from the crashed Audi and running from police.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment two thieving brothers escaped from police after crashing a stolen Audi.

An investigation was launched after two vehicles, an Audi A4 and an Audi Q7, were stolen from a driveway in Cobham, Surrey, in June 2024.

A month later, one of the vehicles failed to stop for police while on false plates. The vehicle crashed and the occupants, identified as brothers Jonathan and Timmy Casey, fled the scene.

Jonathan and Timmy Casey flee police after crashing a stolen Audi. | Surrey Police

In October 2024, officers located a stolen Jaguar in Guildford. While conducting enquiries, they spotted the Caseys in an alleyway carrying golfing equipment which they did not believe belonged to them.

Officers gave chase on foot and the pair were detained. A nearby address was searched, and thousands of pounds of stolen golf equipment was located.

Further enquiries led to evidence of their involvement in the theft of the Jaguar, the two cars from Cobham in June and the theft of another car, which had been stolen from Esher in September.

On January 7, at Guildford Crown Court, Jonathan Casey, 41, (DOB 10/4/1983), of Fisher Rowe, Bramley, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit the theft of a motor vehicle, encompassing four separate thefts, and one count of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle, as well as one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving whilst disqualified.

Timmy Casey, 37, (DOB 12/9/1987), of 7 Harms Grove, Guildford, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit the theft of a motor vehicle encompassing four separate thefts, and one count of conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle.

Both had pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

Inspector Lucy Marriott, from the Elmbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The Casey brothers came to our attention after they failed to stop for police in one of the stolen Audis. While they managed to flee on that occasion, wanted markers were issued for them both and we finally tracked them down after they were seen with the stolen golf clubs. Through various enquiries, we were then able to link them to the other offences, which they both pleaded guilty to.

“The fact that they have both been given prison sentences demonstrates our determination to investigate vehicle crime offences and ensure that those who commit them are brought to justice.”