Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch the comical moment two cheeky Labradors walked into a petrol station - and stole bread from the shelves.

Hilarious CCTV footage captured the mischievous mutts browsing the shelves near to the dog food selection- before one of the pooches went over to raid the loaves of bread. The thieving doggy duo were caught on camera strolling into the garage in without their owner at 7.30am on Tuesday morning (21/5). But the 'shoplifters' were thwarted by staff, as they made their way through the store with the loaf clasped in its jaws.