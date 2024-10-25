Train station house goes on sale for £850k and it's the dream home for commuters to London Victoria
The daily commute can’t get much more convenient - than living in a train station house! And for £850,000 - the unique grade-II listed home, in Westhumble, Surrey, could be yours.
The new owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station, which has regular trains to both Waterloo and Victoria - so for those commuting to London, this is a great way to save on door-to-door journey time.
Listed on Rightmove with Ralph James Estate Agents, the property is described as offering "the best of both worlds - historic charm and modern convenience."
The description says that one of the home's standout features is its "direct links to London" (as direct as can be) - as well as its spacious reception room, private elevated garden, and onsite parking.
The listing says: "An exceptional family home positioned in a rarely available former station house, boasting character and charm throughout, located in a peaceful village setting yet conveniently within direct links to London on your doorstep.
"Imagine the convenience of being able to easily travel to London while still enjoying the tranquillity of village life."
