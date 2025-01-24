This video More videos

Watch the moment a micro-van was flipped onto its side by youths, who filmed the vandalism to boast to mates on social media.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when vandals toppled a Honda Acty van - as part of a social media stunt.

One of the four yobs is seen, in the CCTV footage above, filming the stunt with a phone while the others lift the micro-van off the kerb, tipping it into the road.

The vandalism caused significant damage to the Honda, smashing its passenger window and leaving the van blocking the road in the early hours of the morning.