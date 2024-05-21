Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mum-of-eight was on the ride with her daughter and "screamed for help" whilst clinging on for some time before being ejected - watch footage above.

Shocking footage shows the moment a mum was thrown from a funfair ride - leaving her with "life-changing" injuries.

Khadra Ali, 51, was not suitably restrained on the Xcelerator ride at the Funderpark in Hillingdon, west London, health and safety authorities said. She spent weeks in a coma and months recovering in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage has been released after three men were handed suspended prison sentences in connection with the April 2018 incident. A company was also fined.

Mum-of-eight Mrs Ali, who was 45 at the time, was on the ride with her daughter and "screamed for help" whilst clinging on for some time before being ejected. She hit the barrier of an adjacent ride and landed on the ground.

Mother-of-eight Mrs Ali, who was 45 at the time, was on the ride with her daughter and 'screamed for help' whilst clinging on for some time before being ejected.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the ride’s seat restraint system was designed with electrical and mechanical failings by the manufacturer, Perrin Stevens Limited.

The public body added that Derek Hackett, the ride owner trading as Hackett Fairs, failed to properly maintain the ride. Hackett, Stevens and Geary all admitted breaching health and safety regulations and were handed suspended prison sentences on May 7.