You can stroke, feed and take photographs with Ziggy the zebra, whose best friend is Jenny the donkey.

Ziggy the zebra has been known to bring people to happy tears when they see him.

At Equine Dreams of Bawtry, near Worksop, you can feed and stroke Ziggy and take photographs with him.

Bev Griffiths has owned Ziggy for seven years. He came with Jenny the donkey, who Bev says is his best friend.

Ziggy the zebra, pictured with owner Bev Griffiths. | Yorkshire Post / SWNS

Ziggy lives in a two-acre paddock, where the temperature is monitored, and comes inside a lot during the winter months due to the cold.

Equine Dreams of Bawtry also has miniature donkeys from Holland, alpacas, two ducks called Gloria and Daffy, Norwegian reindeers, black-nosed fallow sheep from Switzerland, and a small horse called Blossom.

Bev said: “We've had a lot of people come and see Ziggy. The look on their faces is just amazing. Some cry. They just can't believe it when they see we've got a real zebra in Doncaster, in Bawtry.

“We've done baby showers. We've done engagements. We've done pony parties, unicorn parties, alpaca parties. We do afternoon teas. Anything that people love about animals, we try and do.

“I am very lucky to own a zebra. But also, it did take me a lot to get Ziggy. So I've had to have my DWA license, my zoo license, my exhibitor's licence. All the pens and everything has to be done correctly so that Ziggy is comfortable and safe, the public safe

“I have to mention my staff are absolutely amazing. To come here, you've just got to love animals, and we do. And they give us great pleasure. And what more do we want to be looking after these beautiful animals?”