Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Footage has been shared of a break-in at a Leeds restaurant amid a spree of similar incidents across the city centre.

Man’s Market on West Point was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Sunday morning, who used a hammer to break the glass door and ransack the restaurant.

It follows similar break-ins over the last two weeks at other establishments in the vicinity including Green Room, Shokupan and Nosh. The above footage shows the moment that the thieves smashed the glass door and searched their way through the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man's Market in West Point was broken into at around 4am on Sunday, June 16. | Man's Market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operations manager Simon Robinson said that it happened at “around 4am on June 16” and he was called by the cleaners at 5.30am. He said: “The footage shows two people doing it. One of them clearly knows what they’re doing and the other just seemed to be grabbing at things not worth any money.”

The thieves made off with an iPad, an ordering system, bottles of alcohol and the restaurant’s “lucky cat mascot”.

The glass door of Man's Market was the most costly loss, the operations manager said | Man's Market

Mr Robinson said that the most costly loss was the glass door though, saying: “It’s really frustrating as it was a big six foot laminated door. We had to get it done immediately.”

On the spate of burglaries at bars and restaurants in the area he said: “I don’t understand why they’re doing it as no one pays with cash anymore. Even if they get into the safe it’s hardly worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad