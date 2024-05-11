Watch moment drug dealer weaves in between traffic after throwing £250,000 of heroin onto motorway
Dramatic footage shows Neil Corrigan, 42, dangerously weaving through traffic on the M56 in Cheshire before driving the wrong way around a roundabout. He can be seen throwing a large bag of the class A drug out of the truck he was driving, which police later discovered to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
After crashing through the parking barrier at Manchester Airport, he comes to a dead end before making on foot.
Footage from a police helicopter shows him running through the grounds of the airport before an officer catches up to him. Corrigan, of Scarborough, turns to confront the officer, who appears to spray him in the face before arresting him.
He was sentenced to five years in prison by Chester Crown Court on Thursday, May 9. He has also been banned from driving for five years and four months. Cheshire Police said he'd earlier pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
Chief Inspector John Forshaw said after sentencing: "This is another fantastic result which has led to the removal of a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Cheshire and further afield. The manner of Corrigan's driving was extremely dangerous, showing no regard for the safety of innocent members of the public as part of his failed attempt to flee officers.”