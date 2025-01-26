£1.5million 'bonkers' wiggly road markings scrapped after confusing drivers and cyclists
Wiggly lines dubbed 'Britain's most bizarre road markings' are finally set to be removed - after costing £1.5m.
The wobbly lines have been slammed by locals after they appeared on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset, in 2022.
The plans, installed by North Somerset Council, were met with heavy criticism from local residents - who even staged a 'conga line' protest in fancy dress amidst widespread media ridicule of the project.
The original budget for the Clevedon Seafront scheme was £201,000 but due to unforeseen costs it ballooned to £1.5m.
The council said that the work to remove them would begin in mid-February and was expected to be fully completed within 12 weeks.
Hannah Young, North Somerset Council's executive member for highways, told the BBC: "The updates taking place are in line with public feedback gathered over the last two years."
