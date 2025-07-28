Forgo travelling up and down the M1 for long distances throughout the second half of the year. Milton Keynes residents, there’s still a lot more to come as summer draws to a close and winter beckons...
... and the inevitable Christmas rush that accompanies it.
From music festivals featuring the best and brightest from the worlds of Reggae and EDM, to stalwarts from the alternative music scene taking over The Craufurd Arms, we’ve taken a look through Ticketmaster, Skiddle, and venues such as the aforementioned one and Unit Nine to bring you 32 shows and festivals still to come to your doorsteps before the end of the year. Many of which still have tickets available from the ticketing agents or directly from the venues themselves.
So, what caught our attention to dot on the music calendar before the end of the year? Take a look at our selections below!
1. Reggae Land 2025 (August 2)
Get ready to groove at Reggae Land! This vibrant festival brings the best of reggae to Milton Keynes, promising a day filled with incredible music, good vibes, and an unforgettable atmosphere with performances from Capleton (pictured), Chronixx, Mavado and many more. 📍 The National Bowl, Watling St, Milton Keynes MK5 8AA | FRANK PERRY/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Multitude Festival 2025 (August 2)
Experience Multitude Festival 2025 at The Craufurd Arms, a day packed with diverse musical talent. This festival is set to deliver an exciting mix of genres and artists, including Paige Kennedy (pictured), ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. 📍 The Craufurd Arms, 59 Stratford Rd, Wolverton, Milton Keynes MK12 5LT
3. Alan Fletcher (August 3)
Enjoy an evening with former Neighbours star Alan Fletcher at The Stables. Known for his engaging performances, Fletcher promises a night of captivating music and entertainment in the intimate setting of this renowned venue. 📍 The Stables, Stockwell Ln, Wavendon, Milton Keynes MK17 8LU
4. Tribes Unite 2025 (August 9)
Tribes Unite 2025 is set to be an epic event at The National Bowl, bringing together EDM communities and for a massive dance party in MK like no other. Prepare for a high-energy day filled with live acts and a fantastic crowd and performances from the likes of Pendulum (pictured) and many more from the scene. 📍 The National Bowl, Watling St, Milton Keynes MK5 8AA | Andrew Cotterill-lowres
