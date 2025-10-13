You’re already readying yourself for someone to give you a 2026 planner or calendar for Christmas, right? Then why not start adding to it before the new year with a selection of shows coming to Milton Keynes in the new year?

With more to be announced - we are keeping a close eye on the National Bowl, for example - there’s plenty of music, musicals and stand-up coming to the area next year, with tickets for many of the shows still available through Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets or your local venues in the case of the musicals we’ve found.

25 events in total, and with it only being October, expect more to be announced in due course!

But until then, here’s what caught our eye taking place in Milton Keynes in 2026, so far.

Northern Live - Do I Love You (January 18) Get ready for an authentic slice of Northern Soul as the stage is transformed into a vibrant dance floor. This show celebrates the sound of a generation with hits from legendary artists like Frank Wilson, Gloria Jones, and The Supremes. Featuring a live band and four singers, the show promises to recreate the energy and passion of the iconic movement. 📍 Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK9 3NZ.

Hixxy (with Scott Brown, Breeze, MC Whizzkid, MC Wotsee, DJ BREEZE, and Marc Smith) (February 7) The Hardcore Appreciation Society (H.A.S) celebrates its 12th birthday with a massive event. Headlined by Hixxy, this is a night for hardcore enthusiasts to relive the golden era of 2000-2014 classics. Expect high-energy sets and pure anthem after anthem from a lineup of legendary DJs and MCs. 📍 Unit Nine, 9 Bridgeturn Avenue, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5QL.

Pete Firman (February 12) Prepare to be amazed and amused by the master of magic and comedy, Pete Firman. Known for his unique blend of close-up magic, stand-up comedy, and clever illusions, this show promises an evening of unpredictable and hilarious entertainment. Firman's charm and quick wit will leave you questioning what is real and what is pure illusion. 📍 The Stables, Stockwell Lane, Wavedon, MK17 8LU.

Sara Pascoe: I Am A Strange Gloop (February 15) The multi-award-winning comedian and writer Sara Pascoe brings her new show to Milton Keynes. Known for her thoughtful and often bizarre observations on life, love, and humanity, Pascoe's latest tour is sure to be an unforgettable evening of witty and insightful stand-up comedy. 📍 Milton Keynes Theatre, 500 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK9 3NZ.