Wireless 2024: What could Saturday’s headliner 21 Savage perform and is he touring afterwards?
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- 21 Savage is set to headline Wireless 2024 this weekend (July 13 2024) alongside J Hus.
- The British-born, US-raised rapper first came to prominence with his 2016 mixtape “Savage Mode.”
- Since then, the “A Lot” rapper has earned a Grammy Award for Best Song and is considered one of the leaders in modern hip-hop.
- But what could 21 Savage perform in London during his headline set, and what merchandise could be on sale?
Don’t let the wet weather put you off the idea of attending Wireless 2024 this weekend, especially with 21 Savage and J Hus set to headline the Finsbury Park event.
Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph on October 22, 1992, in Plaistow, London, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, 21 Savage gained mainstream attention with the release of his 2016 mixtape "Savage Mode," a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin. His debut studio album, "Issa Album," released in 2017, featured the hit single "Bank Account," which solidified his status in hip-hop.
His second album, "I Am > I Was," won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for "A Lot" featuring J. Cole. 21 Savage is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, which promotes financial literacy among young people.
So, with Wireless 2024 acting as a bit of a homecoming for the rapper, what could he perform during his headline set, what merchandise could be on offer and is Wireless his only UK date this year?
What could 21 Savage perform at Wireless 2024?
Though 21 Savage is sharing the headline bill with J Hus on Saturday, we’ve concentrated on 21 Savage’s potential setlist under the assumption that J Hus will be assisting at times with some of the duets. But you know what they say about assumptions.
But for those curious, here’s what 21 Savage performed at his last show in Ferropolis, Gräfenhainichen, Germany as part of Splash! 2024 on July 6 2024.
Act I:
- No Heart (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
- Jimmy Cooks (Drake cover)
- On BS (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
- Don't Come Out the House (Metro Boomin cover)
- Peaches & Eggplants (Young Nudy cover)
- née-nah
- TOPIA TWINS (Travis Scott cover)
- Who Want Smoke?? (Nardo Wick cover)
- Red Opps
- X (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
- Bank Account
- Video Interlude (News clips about 21’s immigration saga)
Act II:
- Runnin (21 Savage & Metro Boomin cover)
- 10 Freaky Girls (Metro Boomin cover)
- Spin Bout U (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
- Rockstar (Post Malone cover)
- Creepin' (Metro Boomin cover)
- dark days (Spoken outro)
Act III:
- all of me
- a lot
- Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage cover)
- Knife Talk (Drake cover)
- redrum
What merchandise could be available for 21 Savage at Wireless 2024?
Truth be told, I’m pretty envious of some of the merchandise options that could be on offer at Wireless 2024. Being a fan of the oversized baseball jersey, that option along with several prints based around his “American Dream” cycle very much eschews the idea of a mere “tour” short - if we’re lucky.
Are there still tickets to see 21 Savage at Wireless 2024?
Tickets to see 21 Savage perform on Saturday, along with a limited amount of weekend, two-day and day tickets, are still available for the moment at Ticketmaster UK.
Is 21 Savage performing elsewhere in the United Kingdom in 2024?
If you missed out on seeing 21 Savage at Wireless, or the weather isn’t ideal for your festival season, 21 Savage will also be performing at Leeds and Reading Festival during the August Bank Holiday weekend, with tickets still available from Ticketmaster UK for both sites.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.