WHAT'S ON: 10 of the best things to do in the Milton Keynes area

There's a choice of quality music, comedy, dance, theatre and more coming up in the next few days...
1. Screening
The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, MK Gallery, February 27. This unique hybrid retelling uses innovative theatrical and cinematic techniques to present Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story in a new way. It will be streamed as live from the Leith Theatre in Edinburgh. Visit nationaltheatrescotland.com to book.
2. Music
Plastic Sole, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, February 26. Plastic Sole will be known to many through their presence in the Milton Keynes scene in the 1990s. They return to the Craufurd Arms with a blend of classic rock covers and indie-pop-rock originals. Support is by Rise Bailey Rise. Visit fb.me/e/1ByTkdBFh for details.
3. Musical theatre
Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 5. They were just four young men from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard – and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What A Night, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Back To You. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
4. Comedy
Larry Dean: Fudnut Tour, The Stables, Wavendon, March 3. The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo returns with a new hour of what The Herald called “confessional storytelling at its funniest”, as seen on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Mock The Week. Visit stables.org to book.