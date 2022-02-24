WHAT'S ON: 10 of the best things to do in the Milton Keynes area

3. Musical theatre

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 5. They were just four young men from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard – and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Oh What A Night, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Working My Way Back To You. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.