10 things to do in Milton Keynes

There's a great choice of quality music, theatre, comedy and more coming up in the next few days...
1. Music
Ensemble 360, The Stables, Wavendon, March 17. Ensemble 360 return to The Stables with a sumptuous and sparkling concert of strings and clarinet repertoire. Opening with Brahms’ virtuosic sonata, the concert begins with lyricism, grace and warmth. The programme continues with two of the composer’s lesser known inheritors who crackle with fin-de-siècle verve: Rabl’s optimistic quartet is an overlooked gem of the chamber repertoire, by turns languid and vivacious. Closing with Zemlinksky’s passionate trio, this is a programme full of warmth and energy which concludes with an explosive flourish. A limited number of free tickets are available for those aged eight to 25, too. Visit stables.org to book or for more information.
2. Music
Nights on Broadway, The Stables, Wavendon, March 12. Celebrate the timeless music of the Bee Gees, recreated on stage as a live concert. The show features their hit songs spanning four decades, their precise musicianship and unmistakable harmonies. Visit stables.org to book.
3. Comedy
Romesh Ranganathan - The Cynic’s Mixtape, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 18. Romesh tells of things he finds unacceptable, including why none of us are truly free and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him. Visit atgtickets.com to book.
4. Musical theatre
Chicago, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 12. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. Expect slinky songs and drama galore. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.