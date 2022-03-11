10 things to do in Milton Keynes

1. Music

Ensemble 360, The Stables, Wavendon, March 17. Ensemble 360 return to The Stables with a sumptuous and sparkling concert of strings and clarinet repertoire. Opening with Brahms’ virtuosic sonata, the concert begins with lyricism, grace and warmth. The programme continues with two of the composer’s lesser known inheritors who crackle with fin-de-siècle verve: Rabl’s optimistic quartet is an overlooked gem of the chamber repertoire, by turns languid and vivacious. Closing with Zemlinksky’s passionate trio, this is a programme full of warmth and energy which concludes with an explosive flourish. A limited number of free tickets are available for those aged eight to 25, too. Visit stables.org to book or for more information.