10 things to do in Milton Keynes in the Christmas build-up

Searching for a panto, music or movies? Here's 10 of the best to look out for...
1. Music
The Blues Band, at The Stables, Wavendon, December 16 and 17. Back in the late 1970s, a quintet of skilled and successful blues musicians were determined to keep the Chicago and Mississippi sound alive. They went on to play more than 4,000 gigs – and are hitting the road for the last time. Visit stables.org to book.
2. Drive-in Cinema
NightFlix, at MK Bowl, until Christmas Eve. This year’s schedule of Christmas classics at the drive-in venue features festive screenings right up to Christmas Eve, including the ever-popular Elf, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life and Love Actually. Visit www.nightflix.co.uk to book.
3. Music
Masada, at The Stables, Wavendon, December 17. The Milton Keynes metal outfit return once more to The Stables – this time drummer Paul Watson and bassist Richard Green are helping guitarist and vocalist Gareth Bell to celebrate his 60th birthday. Expect a night of fun. Visit stables.org to book.
4. Music
Will & The People, at The Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, December 18. The Brighton four-piece’s music is nostalgic, colourful, both melodically and lyrically, and packs a punch. Expect heavy guitars, catchy synth lines and punchy drums framing intelligent compositions. Visit willandthepeople.co.uk for details.