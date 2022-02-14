All the tour dates and venues for award-winning Adam Kay's This is Going to Hurt ... More arena tour

Award-winning writer and comedian Adam Kay's This Is Going to Hurt...More is his biggest UK tour to date

Kay’s biggest UK tour to date begins at Edinburgh Usher Hall on September 7 and culminates at London SSE Arena Wembley on September 24.

This is Going to Hurt…More sees Adam Kay share entries from his phenomenally popular diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music. The live comedy show will also feature brand-new stories from his forthcoming book Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients.

As an award-winning live performer, Adam has sold out multiple Edinburgh Fringe runs, West End seasons and UK and international tours. His live tour of This is Going to Hurt was one of the most-attended UK shows of recent years, seen by more than 250,000 people and described by the Guardian as “electrifying” and “blissfully brilliant” by Mail on Sunday. Kay’s adaptation of This is Going to Hurt is now a BBC One television series.

On the new tour, Adam said: 'It feels like the natural progression of my surreal 2022 to go from Ben Whishaw playing me on television to performing at Wembley. 2023’s really going to have up its game – perhaps I’ll be made king or move to Jupiter. I can’t wait to get This is Going to Hurt… More out on the road and subject the UK to more of my repulsive stories.'

Adam Kay is an award-winning writer and comedian. His debut book, This is Going to Hurt, is a literary sensation: a Sunday Times number one bestseller for over a year, it has sold over 2.5 million copies, making it the bestselling UK narrative non-fiction book of the 21st century. It is the bestselling non-fiction ebook of all time and has been translated into 37 languages (and counting). Adam adapted This is Going to Hurt as a major comedy-drama series for the BBC and AMC.

ADAM KAY THIS IS GOING TO HURT… MORE 2022 UK TOUR

Wednesday September 7: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday September 8: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday September 9: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday September 10: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday September 11: Hull Bonus Arena

Thursday September 15: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday September 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday September 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sunday September 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Wednesday September 21: Bournemouth Intl Centre

Thursday September 22: Brighton Centre

Friday September 23: Manchester AO Arena

Saturday September 24: London SSE Arena Wembley