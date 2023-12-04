Beavers take over Gulliver’s Land

Over 500 Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), from across Buckinghamshire took over Gulliver's Land for two days of activities and two sleepovers.

Over 260 children arrived on the Friday evening and were split into groups where they spent time doing some craft activities, watching a film, having a disco and eating their dinner. Allocated to sleep in several parts of the attraction, the Beavers spent some time preparing for their “sleepover”. This was replicated on the Saturday evening when another 260 children arrived.

On the Saturday morning the Beavers had the opportunity to identify the rides they wanted to go on, have breakfast and tidy up their sleeping area.

When the attraction formally opened, members of the public seemed somewhat amazed to see 260 children wearing blue jumpers already inside the park. With so many rides to go on, the Beavers had the opportunity to get wet, get spun around, go on roller coasters and much more.

After a break for lunch and some more time on the activities, it was then time for the first batch to get on their coaches and go home. Another 260 Beavers arrived and off we went again.

When asked what he liked about the time he spent at Gulliver’s Land, Arlem said “The water boats, tea cups and jungle falls.” When Pippa was asked about what she liked about being a Beaver she said, “I’ve made friends, we do lots of activities and today has been the best day ever.”

Sue, a volunteer said, “Today, I’ve been taken out of my comfort zone. I’ve been on the log flume and the roller coaster with the Beavers. I would normally make an excuse to avoid these activities. It’s been a great weekend and the children have loved it.”

James Williamson, lead Volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “We provide over 200 activities for children and young people aged 4 to 17. They will also learn skills for life, including teamwork, social skills, independence, and self-confidence.