Benefit concert for volunteer who runs kitchen feeding homeless in Milton Keynes

The Feeding The Forgotten concert, organised by Andy Gilbert, is to be held at St Edward’s Church, Shenley Church End, on Sunday May 15.

Andy said: “Most immigrants come to this country seeking a better life or refuge from persecution. Ghanaian born, Tina Thompson, has made it her life’s purpose to help those citizens of Milton Keynes who don’t have the resources to feed themselves properly. She prepares 50 hot meals per week, unpaid and often funding it out of her own pocket.

“The benefit show I’m staging on May 15 is to help finance this extraordinary kindness. It’s an exciting night of live music, showcasing top class talent to raise money for Grace's Kitchen (food for people in need).”

A benefit show is being held on May 15 to help support Gina Thompson's charity work

Tina had been running a soup kitchen for homeless people for five years until Covid-19 hit and has since then been cooking free hot meals for people in community.

Andy added: “With the help of some amazing individuals they have served about 20,000 meals in the past 18 months and this is still ongoing.

“Musicians and singers from across the generations are coming together to put on an amazing show to support Tina. The £6 ticket price will contribute towards more hot meals for those who dream of the lives most of us take for granted.”

Artists taking art include Crossroots, a 6-piece band that will get you on your feet with their eclectic repertoire of country-rock, up-tempo blues, and rock classics, Milton Keynes Rock ‘n’ roll Choir, reliving the cultural revolution that has shaped popular music, local artist George Anthony who has performed on TV and at various national and international events and Simone Robinson, a professional soul singer and entertainer.

Doors open at 7pm with light refreshments available.

For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/feeding-the-forgotten-tickets-308284265537 or call Andy on 07860 962586.