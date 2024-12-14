Bludfest to return to National Bowl with host Yungblud joined by acts including Chase Atlantic, Denzel Currey and blackbear

Bludfest will return next summer. Photo by Tom Pallant.

Bludfest will return to the National Bowl next year, with host and headliner Yungblud joined by acts including Australian alternative R&B trio Chase Atlantic, rap superstar Denzel Currey and US singer-songwriter blackbear.

The festival, which took place for the first time this summer, will return to the Milton Keynes venue on Saturday, June 21, and tickets are available from this coming Monday.

Other acts which have been announced include British indie-pop powerhouse Rachel Chinouriri who will headline the second stage, Liverpool’s Luvcat and Ivor Award-Winner Masterpeace.

Speaking about the announcement, Yungblud said: “What we created this year was unimaginable.

“You start an idea inside your head and you never believe it will come true but then it does all because of the f****** people and the fundamental idea that we all just wanna be together.

“This wasn’t just a show, we built a f******world.

“I truly want to thank all who came this year. You make each other shine, you emit such a light - a light that I believe is the answer to all the bull**** going on in the world.

“We did it and we’re gonna do it all over again. Bludfest year 2 is upon us, a little bit bigger and a little bit better. Get ready.”

Yungblud on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

Chase Atlantic released their second album Lost In Heaven in November.

The band recently set off on a global tour to mark the album’s release which followed their return after a brief hiatus in 2022.

The lineup will also feature emerging Australian Pop sensation Peach PRC.

The 27-year-old singer songwriter broke through on social media with her debut single Blondes in 2019 and dropped her compilation Chapter 1: Singles Collection in November.

Fans at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

Also performing will be JXDN and Cliffords.

Doncaster native Yungblud’s blend of rock, punk and pop has seen him fill arenas across the world.

He has received accolades including the MTV EMA for Best Alternative in 2021 and the O2 Silver Clef Award for Best Live Act in 2022.

Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance.

Yungblud on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson

This year, he also released his first book, the number one Sunday Times Best Seller, ‘You Need to Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy’ on Penguin Books.

One of the key goals behind Bludfest is to break free from traditional boundaries in music, delivering audiences a diverse, genre-defying lineup.

Committed to endorsing collaboration, with Bludfest Yungblud aims to curate an experience that blurs the lines between categories, showcasing an eclectic range of talent.

This summer, the inaugural event saw acts including Lil Yachty, Soft Play and punk icons The Damned perform to 30,000 fans.

A fan pre-sale for Bludfest Year 2 will take place on Monday, December 16, at 10am.

A TikTok pre-sale will follow on Tuesday, December 17, at 10am and general onsite tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18, at 10am.

Tickets will be available via www.bludfest.com and www.aegpresents.co.uk.