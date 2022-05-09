Brand new play based on popular detective board game Cluedo coming to Milton Keynes Theatre

Daniel Casey, star of ITV's Midsummer Murders, is to join the cast of the comedy thriller Cluedo as Professor Plum when it arrives in Milton Keynes on May 30.

Casey will be joining Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders and Coronation Street, who is starring as Miss Scarlett.

The new play, directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong), also features Jean-Luke Worrell as Wadsworth, Laura Kirman as Yvette, Wesley Griffith as Colonel Mustard, Etisyai Philip as Mrs White, Judith Amesenga as Mrs Peacock and Tom Babbage as Reverend Green. The ensemble are Harry Bradley and Meg Travers, with Georgia Bradley and Liam Harrigan as understudies.

A stage version of Cluedo, based on the popular board game and starring Michelle Collins and Daniel Casey, will be at Milton Keynes Theatre for one week from Monday, May 30

Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 film Clue, Cluedo opened on January 28 at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre and is touring theatres across the country until the end of July.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next.

This hilarious spoof of a thriller will keep you guessing right up to the finale as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit…. with what... and where.

This UK premiere production promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the play is written by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and for the UK production, Mark Bell.

The tour is produced by Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in collaboration with their US producing partners Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment & The Araca Group.