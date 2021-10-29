Britain’s Got Talent star to perform at charity event in memory of Milton Keynes DJ

Britain’s Got Talent star, John Archer is to perform at charity fundraiser in memory of MKFM and BBC Three Counties Radio DJ, Helen Legh.

John will be the star guest at the event on Saturday, November 27, to raise vital funds for Willen Hospice.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, John Archer has many accolades to his name and is thought by many to be the best comedy magician in the UK today.

John Archer

He was the first man to ‘fool’ Penn & Teller in their TV show, ‘Fool Us’, hosted by Jonathan Ross, and in 2008, John won ‘The Magic Circle Stage Magician of The Year’. Dynamo said of him, “John Archer will blow your mind, he is the funniest man I know. Seeing him perform is guaranteed to be one of the best experiences of your life!"

John’s performance will be followed by four-piece band, Ruah Valley, a high quality covers group that feature local session players who have worked with the likes of Cliff Richard, Take That and Wet Wet Wet.

Tickets for the fundraiser, at the Life International Christian Fellowship Hall, in Great Linford Milton Keynes, cost £10 per person. To book call Lee on 07864 685930, or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/willen-hospice-fundraiser-with-bgts-john-archer-ruah-valley-tickets-152556000103.