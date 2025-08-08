Competition: Win a pair of weekend tickets to this year’s Big Feastival

Alex James' Big Feastival returns this month. Photo by Justin Goff.

The Big Feastival returns this month, with Nelly Futado, Faithless, Alex James and chef Raymond Blanc among a raft of huge names appearing and we’ve teamed up with the organisers to give away a pair of tickets to the acclaimed event.

Big Feastival takes place on Blur bassist Alex James’ farm in the Cotswolds from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

Nelly Futado will headline the opening night with Faithless topping the bill on the Saturday and Alex James’ Britpop Classical bringing the festival to a close on the Sunday.

Other acts performing include Travis, The Wombats, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rizzle Kicks, Tom Walker, Maximo Park, Mabel and Scouting For Girls.

Alex James and Kemi at the Big Feastival in 2024. Photo by Sharon Lopez Tomas.

Aside from the live music, festival goers will be able to watch world renowned chefs Raymond Blanc, Si King, Simon Rimmer and more cooking up a storm on the Big Kitchen stage.

There will also be a host of family activities and entertainment for children which will feature TV megastar Justin Fletcher, Oti Mabuse’s Family Dance Class, Hey Duggee and Barrioke with Shaun Williamson.

Festival goers will also be able to party after dark at The Outpost Stage and The Cheese Hub, join a cooking class at the BBQ Cook School or Little Cooks with Prept, indulge in a delicious meal at one of the curated dining experiences, or unwind in the tranquil Woodland Spa.

National World is giving you the chance to win a pair of weekend tickets to Big Feastival 2025.

The main stage at the Big Feastival last year. Photo by Gaelle Beri.

To enter, simply visit https://tinyurl.com/WinFeastival25 and answer a simple question.

