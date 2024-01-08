Discover the songs the Beatles gave away in show coming to Milton Keynes

​A legendary broadcaster and a former custodian of John Lennon's childhood home will bring their unique Beatles show to Wavendon this weekend.

​The Songs The Beatles Gave Away, starring BBC Radio 2 and The Old Grey Whistle Test presenter ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris and Colin Hall, heads to The Stables on January 21.

Bob and Colin chat about songs Sir Paul McCartney, Lennon and George Harrison penned for other artists including Cilla Black's top 10 single Step Inside Love, Peter and Gordon's transatlantic chart-topper A World Without Love, Cream hit Badge and the last Beatles song Now and Then, which is the group's 18th number one single.

Colin was custodian of John's childhood home in Liverpool for nearly 20 years, welcoming the likes of Mark Hamill, Debbie Harry and Yoko Ono. His book The Songs The Beatles Gave Away, which includes a preface from Bob, was published by Great Northern Books in 2022.

Colin Hall and Bob Harris on stage (photo: Mark Tipping Photography)

And he is clear on why the Beatles remain so popular to this day.

Colin said: “I'd say without hesitation it's the music, the songs.

"They are timeless. The Beatles’ music will never grow old. It remains forever relevant, a marvellous blend of melody, harmony and lyricism. They are not over-sentimental but speak from the heart to go straight to the core of the human condition. They rock, don't preach and touch you with an inescapable honesty and insight. There's a Beatles song for everyone. They reach out to you whatever is happening in your life.

"I could go on. But they do bring people together from every age group, from all around the world. They leave people feeling positive and happy. They are The Beatles – the band of bands."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Colin Hall with his book, which inspired the show (photo: Harry Livingstone)

And Colin is a fan of their most recent song, too, which was released in November.

He said: "Like most fans of the fabulous Beatles I was thrilled to hear one final collaboration from the all time band of bands – the wondrous Now and Then.

"The release of the single was a beautiful surprise and fitting farewell from the group who originally stole a generation's heart away in 1962 with their simple plea to 'love me do' - which, as a generation, we certainly did! It was marvellous to see the group go straight back to the top of the singles chart where, in the ‘60s, they had seemed to permanently reside. With this brand new recording, a tender song of love and reconciliation, the Fab Four have once more sent out their message of love and coming together, as relevant now as it ever was. No wonder we continue to love John, Paul, George and Ringo as much now as we did then."

The stage production was inspired by a Bob-hosted BBC Radio 2 documentary and Colin's latest book.

Bob has interviewed all four members of The Beatles including putting the questions to John for cult BBC Two series The Old Grey Whistle Test while Colin has also interviewed Sir Paul.