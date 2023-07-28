The trebuchet experience is new for 2023 at Warwick Castle

There’s a lot of castles in this country, and some of them aren’t really worthy of the name, let’s be honest.

A mound of earth, a few stones maybe, to indicate where a mighty fortress once stood many centuries ago.

Warwick Castle, thankfully, is the real deal.

The Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ve got the original William the Conqueror-era castle all still intact, complete with moat, towers, dungeon, portcullises and more.

And that in itself would be a terrific day out – there really is enough to look at to take up a whole day.

But what’s extra special about Warwick Castle is, well, the extra special bits to complement the magnificent old building.

If you need to sit down to catch your breath for half an hour – and you will, the walk from the car parking field is quite a way and there are plenty of steep stairs on site – there’s always something going on to keep all the family entertained.

Warwick Castle

Advertisement

Advertisement

New for 2023, the Legend of the Trebuchet is a spectacular show that sees Britain’s biggest siege machine launch an 18kg projectile hundreds of metres through the air. Seeing one in action up close (well, a safe distance away) is awe-inspiring.The Wars of the Roses re-enactment is back, a jousting spectacular which will transport you back in time with its thrilling battles, daring stunts and incredible jousting performed by awe-inspiring knights. Whose side will you pick – Yorkshire or Lancashire?The Falconer’s Quest, the UK’s largest birds of prey show, always draws the biggest crowds, and never fails to draw gasps as the likes of peregrine falcons and barn owls swoop overhead.For younger visitors The Zog Live Show features special content developed by author Julia Donaldson to bring the loveable dragon to life, complete with a set created using Axel Scheffler’s original and unmistakable artwork.

There's also a Zog play area and activity trail to follow – after all, what goes better together than dragons and castles?

Perennial favourites such as The Princess Tower and the Bowman Show are all present and correct, but a particular favourite was the Horrible Histories® Wicked Warwick Live Stage Show.

Staged entirely by just two tireless performers, it gives a great run-through of Warwick's place in English history through a winning combination of comedy songs, appalling French accents and fart jokes. What more could you want from a day out?