News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
51 minutes ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
4 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward

Events company aim to make Milton Keynes one of the culture capitals of the UK

Event One’s new project, Hidden City, will seek out Milton Keynes’ quirkiest and disused spaces to transform them into a series pop-up events.

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST

An events company is aiming to make Milton Keynes the cultural capital of the region.

Event One’s new project, Hidden City, will seek out Milton Keynes’ quirkiest and disused spaces to transform them into a series pop-up events.

The project will focus on music and experiential production to create a fresh take on the arts and culture scene and breathe new life into unlikely spaces.

The new project aims to breathe new life into the MK arts scene.
The new project aims to breathe new life into the MK arts scene.
The new project aims to breathe new life into the MK arts scene.
Most Popular

    Founder Oli Ibrahim said: “Hidden City is very much a project for Milton Keynes by Milton Keynes, and we are on a mission to make MK the cultural capital of the region.

    "We believe that Milton Keynes and its boundless growth deserves an equally exciting calendar of events and we're committed to finding and transforming hidden gems in the city into unforgettable event experiences. We plan to bring incredible talent and production into the heart of the city centre and significantly add to the existing arts and culture offering within the city.

    “We've been working closely with Milton Keynes City Council to bring this to fruition, and they have been incredibly supportive of the project.”

    The company's events aim to use local suppliers wherever possible, collaborate with local business, create local employment and significantly add to event tourism revenue.

    Event One has brought the likes of artists such as Camelphat, Patrick Topping, Chase and Status, Andy C, Sub Focus, and more to the city previously, and its founder is involved in curating the move of Reggaeland from Campbell Park to the National Bowl, in association with Stadium MK this year.

    The first event is set to take place this summer, at a location not yet disclosed and is to feature street food, street art, electronic and live music. With a further follow up, and the most exciting space, unveiled for an event later this year.

    The first show announcements are expected to go on sale Friday (March 31). Those interested can sign up for the latest event information or follow the company’s social pages.

    Milton KeynesStadium MK