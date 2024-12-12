Fabio & Grooverider among first acts revealed for next year’s Stowaway Festival

Fabio & Grooverider. Photo by Chelone Wolf.

The Stowaway Festival will return next year and today organisers have revealed the first wave of acts which will be performing.

The festival will take place from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17, next summer on land near Stowe in Buckinghamshire.

Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra will headline one of the nights at Stowaway.

Others revealed as part of the first wave of announcements include ShyFX, Derrick Carter, Horse Meat Disco, Sean Kuti, Anna Erhand, James Alexander Bright, Cousin Kula and Webmoms.

More headliners and performers will be announced early next year.

Stowaway Festival was established in 2022 with a mission to provide the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world.

Festival-goers will be able to dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs.

Stowaway’s eclectic, uplifting musical mix is proving ever more popular - this summer the festival increased its audience by more than 20 per cent, bucking the trend in a very difficult market for the festival sector.

Aside from the music, there will also be artisan food and drink available and activities including wild swimming, canoeing and paddle boarding, wellness and relaxation events and kid’s activities - all included in the ticket price as well as a lakeside woodland spa.

Tickets are on sale now from £209 for adults, £129 for teenagers and £65 for children.

Other ticket upgrade options and payment plans are also available.

For more information, visit https://stowawayfestival.co.uk