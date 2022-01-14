Families in Milton Keynes wanted to take part in new TV series of Rich House Poor House

Rich House Poor House, one of TV's most popular, family-friendly prime time shows is about to launch its 7th series - and you could take part.

Filming for a brand new series of Channel 5’s, flagship, heart-warming series has started and producers are looking for people in the Milton Keynes area to take part.

Each episode offers two families from either end of Britain’s wealth divide the chance to swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for one whole week in a real-life Air BnB experience. While the two families’ bank balance and incomes might be zeros apart, the focus of the experience isn’t an examination of their personal financial circumstances, but rather a more holistic exploration of the difference their personal wealth plays in their day to day family life.

Apply now to take part in new series of Channel 5's Rich House Poor House which will air at 9pm on Sundays

Through their first-hand experience of living one another’s life over the five-day swap, the families the encouraged to consider just how much having money really matters when it comes to leading a happy, healthy life.

A spokesman said: "Each family swap is also carefully considered, with the two families though seeming to have very little in common on the surface, always sharing several key qualities, backgrounds or interests, ensuring their experience is thought-provoking and full of relatable challenges. The families always benefit from their swap in a positive, heartfelt way and many of our families continue to stay in touch for years after."

Rich House Poor House already has a huge following in the UK and internationally, with an incredible average weekly viewing of 1.7 million per episode.