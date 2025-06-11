Family friendly Art in the Park festival aims to celebrate community spirit in Milton Keynes

An International Celebration of Culture, Art and Belonging is being hosted by MKIAC at its Art in the Park event on June 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free, family-friendly event, from 1pm to 9pm, coincides with International Refugee Week and invites the Milton Keynes community to celebrate the power of art in shaping conversations around culture, belonging, and identity.

It shines a light on the resilience and cultural contributions of refugees through music, dance, and visual arts. In honour of the theme, Art in the Park is collaborating with refugees in a range of creative and meaningful ways, placing their stories and talents at the heart of the celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the festival’s most anticipated highlights, the Parade of Colours, will set the streets of Milton Keynes ablaze with movement, music, and artistic expression. Spearheaded by Tamzyn from Kinetika Bloco and featuring stunning banners created by artist Emma Garofalo, the parade will showcase a powerful visual and musical journey of unity and inclusion.

The festival will once again feature the Danish 5 Rajostani Band

It will feature breathtaking performances from a diverse range of artists, including:

> Sefo Kanuteh: A soulful Kora and Balafon player from The Gambia.

> Greek Performers: Bringing the energy of traditional Greek dance and music.

> Satyam Dance: A mesmerizing dance performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art in the Park offers a fun day out for all the familyy

> Yemeni Cultural Music Group: A soulful expression of Yemeni musical traditions.

The event will also feature an art marquee offering a variety of art workshops and demonstrations including heat pressing using designs inspired by Islamic Art in Adam Khalifa's Tote Bag Workshop.

There's also an arts and genetics workshop exploring genomics and health while decorating a tote bag. Both sessions are £10 and include materials and a tote bag.

Join an Islamic calligraphy workshop with acclaimed artist Abu Yahya for a FREE 45-minute hands-on workshop exploring the beauty of Islamic calligraphy. Under his expert guidance, you’ll learn traditional techniques and create your very own elegant calligraphic piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free Turkish marbling workshop invites you to discover the traditional art of Ebru, where vibrant patterns are created by floating pigments on thickened water and then transferring the design on to paper. This technique allows you to produce unique, marbled artworks using delicate brushwork and careful paper placement.

The festival also features a food village with an array of food vendors offering cultural flavours from all over the world and a funfair for all ages.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone is invited to participate in the Parade of Colours and other festival activities. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your cultural heritage and join a collective effort to promote environmental sustainability.

Anouar Kassim, director of MKIAC, added: “Art in the Park has always been about celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make up our community. “This year, as we reflect on the theme of ‘Belonging’, we’re proud to create a space where everyone feels seen, heard and valued – whether through art, music, food or shared experience. At a time when connection matters more than ever, this festival is a reminder of the joy and strength we find in diversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art in the Park is made possible through the support of MK College, MK City Council, Arts Council England, Community Action (TBC), Music Hub, and local schools.

Visit the MKIAC website for more information.