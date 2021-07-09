First look at free to view installations at Centre:MK for Milton Keynes International Festival 2021

New art installations have been unveiled at the Centre: MK ahead of the Milton Keynes International Festival which launches tomorrow (July 10).

Three free-to-view installations have been erected at the shopping centre which will also act as the main sponsor for this year's event.

The festival runs from July 10 to 30, live music , art projects and other cultural concepts have been organised for the near three-week showcase.

Gaia photo by Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Gaia’ by Luke Jerram measures 7m in diameter and features ASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. It is one of three pieces to go on display at the shopping centre, which will also feature ‘Arrivals + Departures’ by Yara + Davina and the world premiere ‘Breathing Room’ by Anna Berry.

Breathing Room is a new kinetic installation that people can move within that has paper-like cones lining the structure and is powered by mechanics to move as if it is breathing. Tens of thousands of paper-like cones line the tunnel, to create what organisers have described as an 'otherworldly' experience.

‘Arrivals + Departures’ by Yara + Davina, displays names of people, submitted by the public in-person or online, as a way of commemorating a birth (an arrival) or a death (a departure). Located in City Square, these nostalgic display boards are designed to show the joy and sadness of any arrivals hall or departure lounge.

Organisers advise that installations have been curated with the environment in mind, giving a nod to Centre:MK’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Breathing Room photo by Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire