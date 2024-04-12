Former indie band member brings a taste of the Manchester music scene to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes bassist is rocking back into town after 15 years on the Manchester music scene – and bringing the indie vibes with her.

Former member of female indie group Pins, Kyoko Swan is launching an indie club night in Newport Pagnell.

The event, Supernova, will make its debut at The Cannon on Saturday April 20, 7pm-11pm.

Indie fans can enjoy a variety of artists.

Indie fans can expect classics spanning from the 80s to the noughties, along with Britpop, Rock ‘n roll, Northern Soul and 60s Girl Groups - from The Pixies to Oasis and The Smiths, to The Libertines, Iggy Pop and The Ronnettes.

Kyoko explained: “I’ve been involved in music for years, and coming back home to MK is a scary, crazy yet amazing experience.

“I wanted to share some of the passion and amazing music from Manchester down here and provide a space for people to dance to big indie bangers.”