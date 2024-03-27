Free double dose of cartoon cuteness for kids at Milton Keynes shopping centre this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kids can enjoy a double dose of cartoon character cuteness at a popular Milton Keynes shopping centre this Easter.

The centre will be welcoming kids’ favourite cartoon pooch Bluey on Friday April 5 who will be available to meet and greet from 11.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free event is a chance to meet everyone’s favourite Blue Heeler in person, give Bluey a high five and for lots of opportunities to take photos.

Bluey will be visiting the centre on April 5.

Most Popular

Then, on Thursday April 11, PAW Patrol’s Chase is on the scene and ready to meet his paw-some fans.

Children can catch up with the heroic pup at Midsummer Place at intervals between 11.30am and 4pm.

This event is free for all to attend and provides families with a fun, budget-friendly day out, where children can pose for photos with their favourite police canine.