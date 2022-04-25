Gallery: Budding photographers inspired by 4 Elements Photography Exhibition in Milton Keynes

The exhibition, created and supported by The Photographic Angle, was held at the Exchange House in Midsummer Boulevard.

Organisers explained that the ancient Greeks were first to believe that all ‘matter’ was composed of just four elements; earth, water, air and fire, which is the subject of the exhibition.

A spokesman said: “While understanding has progressed since then with the discovery of the periodic table, they were long-held beliefs, going back to ancient civilisations.

“The images on display at the exhibition presented the original Four Elements in all their glory, successfully conveying the life sustaining powers to be found in earth, water, air and fire and the importance of these elements for life on Earth.”

A steady stream of visitors viewed the exhibition which closed yesterday.

Photographer Jane Russell captured some of the images on display.

