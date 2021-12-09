Here's 10 things to get Milton Keynes people in the Christmas mood

Whether it's music, comedy or movies, there's plenty of entertainment in the run-up to Christmas
1. Music
Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation Classics, at Unit Nine, Milton Keynes, December 10. Pioneer of the UK urban music scene and multi-award winning DJ royalty Trevor Nelson presents a night of classic R&B and soul lifted from the past three decades. See trevornelson.com to book.
2. Comedy
Jason Byrne: Audience Precipitation, at The Stables, Milton Keynes, December 12. Expect the Irish comic described by The Times as “the outright king of live comedy” to invite people up onto the stage and make a “holy show of them”, as they’d say in Ireland. See stables.org to book.
3. Music
The Blues Band, at The Stables, Wavendon, December 16 and 17. Back in the late 1970s, a quintet of skilled and successful blues musicians were determined to keep the Chicago and Mississippi sound alive. They went on to play more than 4,000 gigs – and are hitting the road for the last time. Visit stables.org to book.
4. Pantomime
Jack and the Beanstalk, at Milton Keynes Theatre, December 11 to January 8. Starring Britain’s Got Talent winners, street dance sensations Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a giant adventure for all the family. Theatregoers will follow Jack and climb a beanstalk of enormous proportions to cloudland. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, Jack will fight to save the beautiful princess, outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams, and the hand of the girl he loves. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.