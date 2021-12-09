Here's 10 things to get Milton Keynes people in the Christmas mood

4. Pantomime

Jack and the Beanstalk, at Milton Keynes Theatre, December 11 to January 8. Starring Britain’s Got Talent winners, street dance sensations Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a giant adventure for all the family. Theatregoers will follow Jack and climb a beanstalk of enormous proportions to cloudland. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, Jack will fight to save the beautiful princess, outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams, and the hand of the girl he loves. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.