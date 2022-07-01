Highly acclaimed American singer songwriter Jesse Terry set to perform in Milton Keynes

Making up for the last two years Jesse Terry has announced his first international dates in support of his new album, When We Wander, the first he has written since becoming a parent.

Shows start in Ireland in late September and will pair Terry up with 2021 Americana UK artist of the year Robert Vincent. Jesse will then move on to Scotland for shows with Elaine Lennon, the creator and host of The Homebird Sessions. Other UK dates will pair Jesse up with friend and past tour mate Emma Stevens. He will be performing at The Stables on Sunday, October 23.

Whatever magic potion the troubadours in Laurel Canyon were sipping on in 1971, Jesse Terry has managed to track it down and take a deep gulp. He plays around 150 shows a year, from Bonnaroo to the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the 30A Songwriters Festival to AmericanaFest.

Don't miss chance to see Jesse Terry who is appearing in Milton Keynes later this year

When the pandemic cancelled concerts and delayed the album's release, he pivoted to performing online and found a strong new connection to his fans, who had helped fund his albums all along; "My musical tribe has always been there for me," he says.

Recorded in 2019 in Nashville with producer Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Glen Phillips), the songs on the new album have really clicked with fans online. He and his band recorded, When We Wander, live in the studio, a first for his career.

He added: "I wanted to try that Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young approach to live recording, prioritising emotion and raw performances over perfection. I loved that experience." Recorded live, the album resonates especially with the intimacy and community spirit of the online shows.

"I don't take a second of my career or my life for granted. I always continue to fight for it and to reach higher and strive to be a better artist and human being." As he sings in "Pretty Good Hand" on the new album: "I don’t know if I’ll ever ride in no fancy limousine, but…I got somebody who understands, And that’s a pretty good hand."