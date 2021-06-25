Hip hop exhibition and special screening of new Tupac and Biggie documentary coming to Milton Keynes

The latest exhibition to open at the MK Gallery will chronicle the rise of hip hop through the 1980s.

There will be a specific focus on Milton Keynes' own hip hop scene and how this fits with the global phenomenon that genre became.

Called Milton Keynes Hip Hop Culture Part 1, the exhibition will showcase four graffiti artists in particular: Urbanist, Rolek One, Chase One, and Tek.

A special screening of new feature length documentary, Last Man Standing, is coming to Milton Keynes

The project is free to view and will run from 5pm-8pm on Friday July 2 and 11am-3pm on Saturday July 3. A live Dj set has also been organised for the event.

In connection to the hip hop display, in the gallery's sky room cinema will be a showing of Last Man Standing.

A screening of the feature length documentary will be accompanied by a Q&A session with director Nick Broomfield, which will be hosted by Radio One DJ, Trevor Nelson.

The documentary focuses on Suge Knight, the former CEO of legendary rap music label Death Row Records.

The prominent rap figure was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for manslaughter in a long line of violent crimes not typically associated with a highly successful record executive.

This film takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

People have only now started talking since Suge commenced his 28-year sentence. The film claims to unveil new evidence showing the involvement of the LAPD in these murders and their attempt to conceal evidence.