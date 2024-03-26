Hollywood actor and comedian Omid Djalili set to headline live comedy show at Milton Keynes Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood actor and comedian Omid Djalili is set to headline at a comedy show at the Milton Keynes Theatre.

Comedy promoters The Comedy Cow has pulled together a line-up of live comedy, for a ‘Mixed Bill Mega Show’ on Friday April 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live comedy star Omid Djalili has also featured in a number of Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and The Mummy.

Omid Djalili has starred in Hollywood blockbuster movies The Mummy and Gladiator.

Most Popular

He will be supported by rising star Glen Moore, who was a regular on Mock the Week, and has also taken to the stage at Live at The Apollo.

Also among the line-up is joined by comedian Josie Long, who won the BBC New comedy awards and Best newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe at the tender age of 17.

The night will be held together by compere Boothby Graffoe a comedian and songwriter who has toured with The Bare Naked Ladies.