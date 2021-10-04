Hollywood Bowl Milton Keynes hosting weekend of terrifying fun for Halloween

This Halloween, Hollywood Bowl Milton Keynes is offering a free game of bowling to customers named after the Addams Family.

The iconic bowling brand is putting the Addams Family in the frightening spotlight. To kickstart the fun on the scariest season of the year, any guests responding to the (in)famous names Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley or Fester, or whose last name is Addams, will be offered a free game of bowling if they can show proof of identification to the Hollywood Bowl team.

And for a full weekend of spooky celebration, all witches, vampires and ghosts will be bowled away by a devilishly great time.

As part of its Halloween package on the evening of Saturday, October 30, after 7pm (which includes bowling, unlimited nachos and fries, and a drink), Hollywood Bowl is challenging all customers to play Monster Bowl - simply score a strike when the monster pin is in the head position, and receive a free drink to say cheers to Halloween.

Thomas Zmich, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Milton Keynes, said: "We are excited to be hosting a full weekend of spooky fun for friends and family to enjoy together in our centre.

“We understand that being associated with the Addams Family isn’t bewitching all year long, but this Halloween, we want these customers to feel like the true stars of the show.”

To complement this weekend of celebration, customers will be able to treat themselves to an exciting food and beverage menu at the centre’s American Diner, including tasty food as well as soft and alcoholic drinks to scream for. Finally, guests will have the opportunity to spend some additional fa-boo-lous time in the Hollywood Bowl’s famous arcade, with amusement machines ranging from grabbers to racing games.