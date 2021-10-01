'Home' touring exhibition celebrates diversity of Milton Keynes communities

Don't miss the chance to visit a free touring exhibition created by artist Maddi Nicholson to celebrate the diversity Milton Keynes through people's homes.

The exhibition comprises more than 100 miniature fabric houses based on photographs of people’s homes in Beanthill, Eaglestone, Great Linford and Netherfield and made by the people who live there.

The miniature housing estate is on tour around Milton Keynes and will be joined by a 5-metre high inflatable sculpture of a typical terraced house from Maddi Nicholson’s home town, Barrow-in-Furness. It arrived on September 28 and will be available to view until Saturday. (2/10)

View the Home exhibition which is on tour until Sunday ( 2/10)

As part of the exhibition, each venue will feature a free programme of events, including talks and screenings with Maddi Nicholson on hand to talk to visitors about her work and the ‘Home’ project. There will also be opportunities for visitors to make their own miniature Milton Keynes house in paper, or to buy an artist-signed limited-edition textile house kit.

Based on a terrace that has since been demolished, the artwork prompts people to consider what is saved and what is lost in the name of redevelopment, and what the impact is on communities.

The exhibition has been organised by Milton Keynes Arts Centre, a small arts charity which uses creativity to change and enrich the lives of Milton Keynes communities.

The exhibition will be at Saxon Court today October 1, from12pm–7pm).

On Saturday, October 2, it will continue on to its final location, Great Linford Manor Park from 10am–5pm where it will be accompanied by free talks and walking tours and the offer of free hot drinks and cake (while it lasts).