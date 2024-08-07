In Pictures: Craufurd showcases best new alternative acts at Multitude Festival

For the first time, Multitude took place across two days, with more than 40 acts performing across three stages.

Musicians from across the region joined a host of more established acts from across the country.

On the final day of the festival, the Craufurd’s three stages were headlined by Witch Fever, Heavy Lungs and Katie Malco.

You can see photos of all of the acts which performed on the Sunday in this gallery.

For more information about the Craufurd Arms and details of all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://www.thecraufurdarms.com

1 . Heavy Lungs Heavy Lungs on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

2 . Zand Zand on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

3 . Witch Fever Witch Fever on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.