Witch Fever on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

In Pictures: Craufurd showcases best new alternative acts at Multitude Festival

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 7th Aug 2024, 20:47 GMT
The Multitude Festival returned to the Craufurd Arms at Milton Keynes at the weekend, showcasing some of the best new alternative music.

For the first time, Multitude took place across two days, with more than 40 acts performing across three stages.

Musicians from across the region joined a host of more established acts from across the country.

On the final day of the festival, the Craufurd’s three stages were headlined by Witch Fever, Heavy Lungs and Katie Malco.

You can see photos of all of the acts which performed on the Sunday in this gallery.

For more information about the Craufurd Arms and details of all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://www.thecraufurdarms.com

Heavy Lungs on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Heavy Lungs

Heavy Lungs on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Zand on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Zand

Zand on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Witch Fever on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Witch Fever

Witch Fever on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Shelf Lives on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Shelf Lives

Shelf Lives on stage at the Multitude Festival at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 8. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

