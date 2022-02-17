In pictures: Don't miss fantastic production of Le Miserables when it returns to Milton Keynes Theatre

The Les Miserables tour is back by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2019

The highly-anticipated Les Miserables tour arrives at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday, April 26, to Saturday, May 21, returning by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2019.

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

The latest version of the ubiquitous musical has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The Les Miserables tour is back by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2019

Cameron Mackintosh’s production was written by Boublil and Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. Mackintosh discussed what audiences can expect from his version of the often-adapted musical, saying: "Since I first conceived the new production of “Les Misérables” to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in 2009, this production has taken the world by storm – more than matching the success of the original, which can now only be seen in London.

"I am thrilled that modern audiences have embraced this production as Les Mis for the 21st century and it is playing to packed houses all over the world in many languages. It also inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

"This latest version comes hot from its recent Broadway triumph (now once again on a sell-out tour of North America) and is even more spectacular than the original. I am very proud that this extraordinary Boublil and Schönberg musical remains as fresh, thrilling and exciting as ever – and people are still storming the barricades for a ticket.”

The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and additional costumes by Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, projections by Fifty-Nine Productions and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Graham Hurman.

The Les Miserables tour is back by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2019

For further details and tickets visit the theatre website here

The Les Miserables tour is back by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2019