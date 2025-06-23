Kraftwerk on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
Kraftwerk on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

In Pictures: German electronic icons Kraftwerk headline inaugural Forever Now festival

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:09 BST
Electronic icons Kraftwerk headlined the inaugural Forever Now Festival at The National Bowl on Sunday.

The German quartet, treated fans to a set featuring some of their biggest hits including Autobahn, The Model and The Robots.

Forever Now brought acts from across the post-punk and adjacent genres to the Milton Keynes venue and on the main stage, there were also sets by The The, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, Chameleons, Berlin and UK Decay.

The festival’s second stage was headlined by Death Cult who were joined during the day by The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Damned, Happy Mondays, Public Image Ltd, She Wants Revenge, The Motels, John McKay and Theatre Of Hate.

Author and musician John Robb hosted the Echo Chamber stage which featured Q&As with some of the acts performing.

A full review of Forever Now will follow.

1. Kraftwerk

2. Kraftwerk

3. Kraftwerk

Fans watching acts perform at Forever Now at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Fans watching acts perform

