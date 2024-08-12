In Pictures: Yungblud headlines inaugural Bludfest at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes

The festival, organised by the Doncaster native, featured 12 acts playing across two stages.
The main stage was headlined by host Yungblud who was joined by Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean.
Stage 2 was headlined by Noahfinnce and there were also sets by Jesse Jo Stark, Landon Barker, Hannah Grae and Aziya.
A gallery of photos from the day are on this page. A full review of Bludfest will follow.
1. Lil Yachty on stage at Bludfest
Lil Yachty on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
2. Soft Play on stage at Bludfest
Soft Play on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
3. Yungblud on stage at Bludfest
Yungblud on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
4. Fans at Bludfest
Fans at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson
