International touring dance company presents Carmen at Milton Keynes venue

A dramatic adaptation of Carmen by the acclaimed international Jose Agudo Dance Company, stops off at The Venue MK on November 4 following a London premiere.

Carmen, a story about, freedom, love and pleasure, is performed by a cast of seven dancers and set to an original Flamenco infused score, in this adaptation of Prosper Mérimée’s classic novella.

The performance, at 8pm, is presented by MÓTUS, a dance organisation based in Milton Keynes, programming festivals, performances, workshops and platforms throughout the year.

The MÓTUS Festival has showcased a wealth of touring and local talent

Events celebrate all forms of dance through links with local, national and international companies with the recent MÓTUS festival showcasing high quality international touring work specialising in movement with a focus on bringing people together.

Earlier this month MÓTUS presented 'The Universe & Me' part II with support from Arts Council England, Milton Keynes Community Foundation, Milton Keynes Council, Leche Trust and Central Milton Keynes Town Council.

The performance on October 10 featured Gravity & Levity's 'Why', the Van Huynh Company and Etta Ermini who presented 'Glam', the Kapow Dance Circus which presented 'Grow' with MÓTUS curating a Community Stage for local groups to share their talent.