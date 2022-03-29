James Morrison added to Paloma Faith summer show at Campbell Park

James Morrison

BRIT Award winner James Morrison will join Paloma Faith at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes this summer.

The singer songwriter has been revealed as support for Faith’s headline gig on Sunday, July 17.

Morrison has enjoyed a phenomenal career since his breakthrough hits You Give Me Something and Wonderful World.

His number one debut album Undiscovered became one of the biggest of the decade, reaching five times Platinum sales status with more than 1.5 million UK sales.

His recent Greatest Hits album features reworked versions of all his big tracks and he’s been preparing for Paloma Faith with a Greatest Hits tour, taking in venues like the London Palladium.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with the likes of Gary Barlow, Nelly Furtado, Joss Stone, Jessie J, OneRepublic and many others.

He recently joined Paul Weller for a Live From The Barbican show, which was broadcast on BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music and BBC Two.

Double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith heading to the town as part of a 23-date UK tour which gigs at includes cricket clubs, city squares, racecourses and parks as well as indoor venues.

Last year, she released her BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am’ which received praise from critics and fans for its insight into the pop star's life and frank discussions around motherhood.

She also entered the world of interior design with the launch of her Paloma Home collection as well as filming season 3 of Pennyworth and the prequel series to Stephen Fears’ movie Dangerous Liaisons.

This tour will feature songs from her most recent album Infinite Things as well as all of her biggest hits.